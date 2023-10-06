First Alert Weather: Showers on Friday with mixed weather ahead for the weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Grab the umbrella as you head out on Friday with some showers at times. It will still be mild but not nearly as warm as recent days with temperatures in the 60s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the weather will fell more like fall. Temperatures will near 60 on Saturday with the weather looking pretty good for much of the day as some early morning rain will clear for mostly dry weather during the afternoon.

Showers will increase Saturday night into Sunday as cooler weather moves in with a gusty wind. Plan on some passing showers Sunday, temperatures in the 40s and 50s, and some gusts over 30mph. Cooler than normal weather continues into next week.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the showers over the weekend.