First Alert Weather: Showers on Monday and nice the rest of the week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re tracking sun and clouds with a passing shower on Monday but most of the day will be rain-free.

An isolated thunderstorm is possible on Monday afternoon but overall, we will see much less rain develop on Monday compared what we saw on Sunday afternoon. It will be partly cloudy on Monday night with a chance to see the Perseid Meteor shower and a small chance at the Norhtern Lights.

Expect sunshine on Tuesday and nice weather into Wednesday and Thursday. It will be a bit warmer and more humid on Friday with increasing clouds. We’re looking at some showers and thunderstorms returning Friday night into the weekend.

Stay tuned for updates on the chances to see the Northern lights and any rain for the weekend.