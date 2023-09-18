First Alert Weather: Showers on Monday with sunshine the rest of the week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Most of Monday will be dry but a cold front will cross the region with a couple showers. An isolated thunderstorm is possible into the afternoon and early evening so grab that umbrella just in case.

Temperatures on Monday will be near 70. Weather clears out Monday night into Tuesday and a wonderful stretch of days is on the way. There will be sunny skies for Tuesday through Saturday with temperatures seasonable through midweek in the 60s and low 70s.

Milder weather arrives late week into the weekend with temperatures closer to 80 degrees. After Monday, we may not see any showers until Sunday or Monday. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on any developing showers through the course of today.