First Alert Weather: Showers on Wednesday and nice into the weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Expect mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday with a few showers into the early afternoon.

Most of the rain will be on the light and scattered side, but down in the Finger Lakes this afternoon, a thunderstorm is possible before the front clears the region later in the day.

Thankfully, no severe weather is expected on Wednesday, even if some thunder develops, so the threat tracker is green. Cooler and less humid weather will build into the region the next couple days with fair skies on Thursday and Friday.

Heading into the weekend, we are looking at some fine summer weather with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on any showers/storms that develop in the afternoon.