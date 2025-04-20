First Alert Weather: Showers return to the forecast for Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The dry weather that we enjoyed for the Easter Sunday will give way to showers for Monday. This will be the result of a low-pressure system tracking through the Central Great Lakes over the next 24 hours. However, this will not be an all-day rain, but rather off and on showers (there will be plenty of dry time between the showers). As a warm front approaches the area, despite the rain, the temperature will warm into the middle 60s.

As this weather moves out on Tuesday high-pressure will move in for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. This should bring several day of dry weather for Western New York.

Stay tuned to News10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.