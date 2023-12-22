First Alert Weather: Showers to start the holiday weekend, but weather will improve

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Believe it or not, we are now entering the final weekend before Christmas!

A disturbance moving through the Midwest will bring scattered showers to the area on Saturday. Rain chances have gone up a bit, but we’re still not expecting any issues on the roads. You’ll just need to grab the umbrella if you’ll be running around on Saturday.

The clouds will stick around on Sunday, but we should dry out. If you are attending Christmas services, you shouldn’t need the rain gear. Temperatures will climb into the mid 40s on Sunday, then surge into the 50s on Christmas Day.

We won’t be setting any records, but we will likely crack the top 10 warmest Christmases in Rochester. We’ll also see at least some sunshine.

Our weather pattern turns more active just after Christmas, with rain showers on both Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by chillier air starting to work in by Thursday. This will set the stage for the possibility of some lake effect snow later next week and into next weekend.