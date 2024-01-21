Yellow Alert Weather: Slick roads and snow early Sunday turn to sun by the afternoon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re waking up to another snowy start as a good amount of snow fell once again on Saturday and persists lightly into Sunday morning.

Snow showers Sunday morning will likely continue through 10 a.m. before dissipating from west to east. With that said, because of the snow on Saturday and the persistent snow Sunday morning, there is a Yellow Alert for our region through the morning hours Sunday.

This is mainly due to slick road conditions early Sunday morning, but minor snow accumulations of near an inch will be possible. After slick roads and snow showers early Sunday morning, the clouds will break, and sun will return Sunday afternoon.

Don’t let it fool you though as temperatures will remain cold. Highs on Sunday afternoon will only reach the 20s and it will feel colder with the breezy conditions. Road conditions will drastically improve through Sunday and the same goes for those heading to Buffalo later Sunday.

The Bills game should be dry with partly cloudy skies. Make sure you bundle up through as temperatures sit near 20 degrees for the game.

Things begin to turn milder on Monday as afternoon highs reach the 30s but we will be stuck under increasing clouds. This will be thanks to another stretch of unsettled weather which starts Tuesday. A weak wave of low pressure will move into our region Tuesday afternoon and bring us another dose of snow before changing over to rain late Tuesday night.

Snow accumulations should be light, but an additional 1-3 inches of snow looks possible. Timing of the snow will take it through the evening commute on Tuesday as well.

There is no alert at this time but make sure you stay tuned to the First Alert Weather Team for updates. After the changeover to rain late Tuesday night, rain will remain in the forecast through much of the rest of the week.