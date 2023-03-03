First Alert Weather: Slick roads, snow, and a Yellow Alert for Friday evening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It might not feel or look like it on Friday morning but we are expecting winter weather in the evening. Before that though, the morning and most of the afternoon will be quite nice.

Sunshine on Friday morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies by lunchtime, and then overcast skies in the afternoon. Even with the cloud cover, we will see our afternoon highs reach near 40 degrees. But cold air will swing in just in time for this evening to bring us the chance for heavy snow.

As of now, snow will begin to push into our southern areas between 4 and 5 p.m. before rolling up to the lakeshore by 6 p.m. Snow will be heavy at times this evening with snowfall rates between .5”/hr and 1”/hr. It will not last that long though as we are expecting sleet to begin mixing in around 10 p.m.

Freezing rain is not a problem this time around but sleet will limit snow totals by Friday morning. We will transition back over to snow late tonight as low pressure takes over off the East Coast.

We will then deal with snow showers through early tomorrow morning before things slowly dry out through Saturday. When it is all said and done, areas north of the thruway can expect 3-6” of snow with areas south of the thruway expected to only see 1-3” of snow due to earlier mixing.

______________

