First Alert Weather: Slight shower and thunder threat Monday but nice week ahead

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Sunshine Monday morning will mix with a few puffy clouds midday into the afternoon.

A weak front will cross the area and may pop a shower or thunderstorm but the majority of Monday will feature dry weather with temps a little below normal in the 70s.

More pleasant weather is ahead for Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures remaining on the cool side. A little more humidity returns later in the week and that may bring a round of showers and storms later Thursday into Friday.

We will have to watch the timing of that front but for now looks to clear for a nice weekend ahead. Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on any showers that develop today.