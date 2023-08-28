First Alert Weather: Slight shower chances Tuesday

We were stuck in the sweet spot on Monday, with high pressure overhead, a cold front to our north, and moisture streaming in from the south. But that high kept most of the area dry … for now. A few showers may sneak in overnight and into Tuesday, primarily in the Finger Lakes and focusing south of Rochester. Most of Tuesday will be dry once again, with highs in the upper 70s. An ill-defined cold front will be moving in on Wednesday, along with a cold pocket of air aloft. Our showers chances will go up slightly on Wednesday, though a lot of the day will be dry once again. More noticeable will be the cooler air, with highs near 70 on Wednesday, and lower 70s on Thursday.

So, a little hint of fall for the last few days of August. But, there are growing signs that we may be feeling a September sizzle just in time for the Labor Day weekend.

The details: high pressure builds back in on Thursday, providing us with an abundance of sunshine and dry weather. That will stick around into Friday, with the high sliding east. That allows temperatures to warm back into the upper 70s and lower 80s. There is the very slight chance of a shower or two on Saturday, but otherwise we should see a dry long holiday weekend. Heat begins to build east as we head into next week, with highs pushing into the 80s through the weekend, and perhaps some signs of upper 80s to near 90 by the middle of next week. The 90s have been hard to come by this summer, so we’ll see if we can break that pattern. Stay tuned!