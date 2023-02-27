First Alert Weather: Sloppy mix this evening, then Yellow Alert for a larger system Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Pure snow has been hard to come by this winter, and tonight is no different.

Snow developing this evening mixes with a little sleet, and even rain showers around and after midnight as warmer air gets drawn into the system. Overall, expect some slick spots on some roads, with less than 2″ of snow for most spots.

Tuesday is mainly dry with some limited sun later in the day but turning breezy/windy, with some gusts of 30-35 mph during the afternoon. Wednesday and Thursday are fairly quiet, with a few rain or wet snow showers on Wednesday, and dry weather Thursday. But that will change on Friday.

We’re tracking a potential storm for the end of the week, that could bring our biggest snowfall of the season (which admittedly, won’t be hard to achieve), but may also bring in a wintry mix. The potential is there for a plowable snowfall, but this storm hasn’t even made it to the west coast yet, so there is still much to be determined.

We have enough confidence in a moderate-impact storm and have put up a Yellow Alert for Friday and Friday night. We’ll track the trends and sort through the details and should have a better idea of the storm’s track by Wednesday. Stay tuned.