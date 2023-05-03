First Alert Weather: Slow improvement leads to a great weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The stubborn storm system that has plagued us all week long is slowly loosening its grip on our region, but improvement will be slow.

We’ll keep the somewhat dreary weather around into Wednesday night and Thursday, with showers becoming more occasional and isolated. Some drizzle and low clouds will tend to linger, giving us a somewhat dreary day. We may see some limited breaks of sun late on Thursday, but expect clouds to win out, and with that, temperatures holding in the upper 40s to near 50.

Friday will also see a stray shower or perhaps some early drizzle. But, we expect some brightening in the sky into the afternoon, and temperatures rebounding into the mid 50s.

The weekend is still looking great, with sunshine mixed with a few clouds and milder air both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will climb into the 60s on Saturday, and mid to upper 60s by Sunday. We’ll keep dry weather into Monday with some sun and milder air.

The forecast starts to get a little more “iffy” by Tuesday or Wednesday, with some rain chances making a return to the forecast. Overall, temperatures will average warmer than normal, but there may be a few cooler days next week. Expect some changes to the longer range forecast as details become a bit more clear.