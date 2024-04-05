First Alert Weather: Slow improvement this weekend, and still looking decent for the solar eclipse Monday

That large and stubborn area of low pressure spinning off the coast of Maine is still throwing moisture back in our direction, keeping us unsettled with some rain and wet snow showers tonight and to start our weekend. While we will have some showers around on Saturday, it’ll be far from a washout, and an improvement from the past few days. Sunday will see a lot of improvement, with the sky becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon, and temperatures climbing back into the lower 50s.

Eclipse day is Monday! And our forecast is still looking decent for it. It won’t be perfect, as we’ll see some clouds moving in with a warm front, but even with that, the sky shouldn’t be overcast. And, the clouds won’t last the whole day! Best case scenario would be for the clouds to move out just in time for the eclipse! We’ll continue to update and fine-tune this forecast throughout the weekend. So keep checking back! Temperatures will push 60, but will drop a few degrees as the sun is blocked by the moon. Tuesday will turn milder, and the milder air will stick around through Wednesday and Thursday, but it’ll turn wetter with some rain returning.