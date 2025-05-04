First Alert Weather: Slow moving weather pattern keeps showers over Rochester

Sometimes weather systems move quickly, other times very slowly. It is the slow movement of a low-pressure system now located over the upper Mississippi Valley that continues to funnel “off and on” showers into the eastern Great Lakes. It will take several more days for the weather system to finally move out and drier weather to return to Western New York. For now, this now makes four days in a row with measurable rainfall and likely it will not be until later Wednesday before improving weather returns.

Tonight, look for occasional light rain which will dwindle down to spotty showers overnight. The temperature should hold steady or slowly rise later tonight. Monday brings mainly gray skies with the increasing chance of showers and maybe some thunder. It will be noticeably warmer with the high temperature in the mid-to-upper 60s.

