First Alert Weather: Slowly warming up this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A lot of us are itching for spring to be here, but we must get through a chilly day today.

Saturday morning, we are on the cold side with temperature sin the 20s and we will likely remain on the chilly side today as we only see our afternoon highs reach the mid and low 40s. The good news is that we will continue to see plenty of sunshine across our region as high pressure controls our weather. High pressure will remain in control today, tomorrow, and through this upcoming week.

For Easter, we will see plenty of sunshine once again and our afternoon highs will be slightly warmer as they reach the low 50s! It will be a chilly start, so for those heading to Easter services tomorrow morning make sure you got the jacket. Easter plans through the afternoon tomorrow will also go on as planned with now weather issues as the sun continue to shine.

The sun will continue to shine through the work week ahead as high pressure continue its dominance. High pressure will slide to our south this week which will allow our afternoon highs to warm up. Early this week, afternoon highs will only make the low 60s, but then rise into the mid and low 70s by Thursday.

We will also remain dry before our next shot for a few rain showers comes late next weekend. Enjoy the official arrival of Spring!