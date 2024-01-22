First Alert Weather: Slushy snow and wintry mix Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A southern storm lifting northward will bring some flurries overnight, followed by a period of steady developing on Tuesday. The texture of the snow this time around will be much heavier and more dense, with surface temperatures hovering around or just above freezing. This is opposed to the very light and fluffy lake fluff we had over the weekend. That being said, we won’t see more than a coating to an inch or two on Tuesday. We may see some pockets of sleet or freezing rain, mainly in the Southern Tier. Some slick roads are possible south of Rochester, so a Winter Weather Advisory is up for Wyoming, Livingston, Ontario and Yates counties to account for those pockets of mix. Any wintry weather will change over to rain showers by Wednesday as temperatures rise. In fact, we’ll see rain showers and temperatures in the 40s off and on through the end of the work week.

There are some signs that we may have another shot of chillier air arriving late next weekend and into next week.