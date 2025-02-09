First Alert Weather: Small amounts of lake snow for most, then tracking mid-week storm

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A very cold west-to-northwesterly wind flow will keep below-normal temperatures across Western New York for at least the next 48 hours. Lake Ontario snow showers will be moving and meandering over the lake with any small shifts in the wind direction possibly bringing snow showers for the communities closest to the lakeshore.

During this time, most folks will just see less than an inch of accumulation. However, along Route 104 there could be an inch or two of snowfall and portions of northeastern Wayne County would likely measure as much as three to six inches. The temperature will fall into the upper teens Sunday night and only rise into the mid-to-upper 20s on Monday and Tuesday.

The News10NBC First Alert meteorologists will be turning their attention to a storm moving across the Ohio Valley by mid-week. It will likely bring snow for us late Wednesday and Wednesday evening before possibly changing to a wintry mix late Wednesday night into Thursday. It is too early to be specific on amounts or types of precipitation and at this time there are no alerts posted for this storm.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert Weather for updates on the forecast.