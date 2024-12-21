First Alert Weather: Snow is ending but bitter cold continues

First day of winter has certainly looked and felt the winter solstice for Western New York. It was a steady accumulation of lake snow over the last 24 hours with most communities measuring between three and seven inches of accumulation. The lake snow has tapered down to lake flurries and snow showers with little additional accumulation expected. However, now the Rochester area will be left with bitter cold weather for the remainder of the weekend.

Saturday night, look for lingering lake flurries and snow showers. Any additional snow should be limited to an inch or less of new accumulation. The low temperature will be near ten degrees, but communities south of Rochester will fall into the single digits. Sunday brings a few more lake flurries for the morning, then breaks of sunshine for the afternoon. The high temperature will only be in the upper teens and although the winds will be light, the wind chill will be near zero at times. If you are heading to Highmark Stadium for the Bills game on Sunday it will be dry, but frigid with the temperature slow falling from the teens into the single digits during the game.

Monday will feature breaks of sunshine with the temperature moderating into the low 30s. Then some light snow arrives Monday night into early Christmas Eve. It appears to be only a small accumulation, but it should ensure we will see a white Christmas!

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.