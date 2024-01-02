First Alert Weather: Snow later this week and keeping an eye on a weekend coastal storm

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Stubborn clouds will try and clear for a little sun on Tuesday with temperatures well into the 30s but a gusty wind will make it feel colder.

There will be quiet weather on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. A few snow showers will develop later in the day Wednesday into the night off of Lake Erie with minor accumulations.

A cold front will arrive with a little snow first thing on Thursday morning with a couple hours of lake flakes possible off Ontario. We are looking at light accumulations around an inch or two with some slippery travel to start the day.

We are also tracking a developing storm this weekend off the east coast. Right now it appears the heavier snow will miss us well to the east but some light snow will likely bring some accumulations to the region later Saturday into Sunday.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on snow threat Thursday morning and for the weekend system.