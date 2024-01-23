First Alert Weather: Snow melts as rain returns this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Light snow or a wintry mix transition briefly over to some rain showers, before ending overnight as drier and milder air work in. This will set the stage for a dry but cloudy start to Wednesday, but another wave of low pressure moving in will bring another round of precipitation to the region, but this time in the form of rain with temperatures in the mid 40s. That rain will taper off, giving us another dry start to Thursday, but yet again, we’ll be waiting on our next round of rain. This will develop late Thursday, with the majority of the rain falling overnight, tapering Friday morning. So, the rest of this work week will be defined by an overcast sky and periods of rain.

Looking ahead to the weekend – Saturday will remain overcast, but will be mostly dry. Some rain (or wet snow) will be developing late and overnight, and depending on the track of our next wave of low pressure, could lead to some accumulating wet snow on Sunday. It is still early, but something we’ll monitor over the next few days.