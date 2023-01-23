First Alert Weather: Snow showers Monday with little impact but Yellow Alert for Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s the same old weather to start the week with clouds, snow showers, and a damp chill in the air with gusty winds for Tuesday.

Snow at times will bring a coating to the grassy surfaces with roads mainly on the wet side. Any untreated roadways may have a little slush or ice so be careful headed out but for the most part no issues on Tuesday or Wednesday.

A Yellow Alert is expected for Wednesday as a more substantial system will arrive midweek with some accumulations likely in the afternoon and evening with some sleet and rain mixed in at night. While a major storm is not expected, we are looking at light to moderate snow amounts depending on the amount of mixing that develops.

If we get mainly snow then 3-6″ is possible. If we see some sleet and rain develop then 1-3″ is more likely. Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on the timing and amounts of snow.

