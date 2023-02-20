First Alert Weather: Snow, sleet, and freezing rain on Wednesday and Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Our Threat Tracker is highlighting a storm threat arriving on Wednesday evening and lasting into the day on Thursday. This system will bring a messy mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain.

The snow on Wednesday night may briefly be heavy and bring some light to moderate accumulations before changing to a period of sleet and then to ice. There are still a lot of details that need to be worked out on how much of each precip type we end up receiving.

Some trends in the modeling this morning suggest a colder overall start to the storm that will likely lead to a bit more snow and sleet. This will mean more shoveling but also lessen the threat that this could turn into an ice storm, which is good news.

This storm has the potential to bring a fairly heavy amount of moisture so it needs to be watched very closely as any change in the track could lead to heavier snow amounts, or if it goes the other way, increase the chance of more substantial icing. Stay tuned to News10NBC for all the latest on the track of this next storm.

