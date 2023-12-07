First Alert Weather: Snow tapering off Thursday morning, big warm-up on the way

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Slushy snow is winding down across the region Thursday morning.

Most of us have seen a slushy inch or so with a few slick spots on the roads. Weather will improve later Thursday morning with temps above freezing in the afternoon and just some wet roads the rest of the day.

Much milder weather will arrive as we head into Friday with temps near 50, and we may be near record warmth on Saturday as the high makes a run to 60.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the warmth ahead and also a possible storm threat Sunday into Monday.