First Alert Weather: So close, yet so far

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester is just 35 to 45 miles from an intense Lake Erie snow band which has dumped huge amounts of snow in Genesee, Erie, and Chautauqua Counties since Thursday. The last report shows the little village of Cassadaga in Chautauqua County measured almost 38 inches of snow. During this time, the Lake Ontario snow band has also produced significant snow in Jefferson County near Watertown. The City of Watertown has also been blanketed with nearly 38 inches of snow. The winds are shifting Sunday night and the Lake Ontario snow band is expected to shift south coming closer to the south shore of Lake Ontario. The closer you live to the lake the better chance you will see accumulating snow over the next 24 hours.

News10NBC has issued a Yellow Alert for Rochester for later Sunday night into Monday. This will likely be the first snow of the season, but accumulations will vary from town to town. Most of the viewing area should only see a dusting to an inch. But, the morning commute would be the main concern for Monday. Communities along the Route 104 corridor should be limited to one to three inches, but the amounts will increase the farther east you live. Our projection is for three to eight inches for portions of Wayne County. Most of the occasional lake snow should taper off for Monday afternoon.

A word of caution, because accumulating snow is likely expected for later Wednesday into Thursday and Friday. It appears winter is here to stay for this first week of December.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert Weather for updates on the forecast.