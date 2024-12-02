First Alert Weather: So far, it has been minor amounts of snow

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As expected, thus far the Rochester area has seen very small amounts of lake effect coming in off Lake Ontario.

Most communities have measured just a dusting, but the closer you live to the lake, the better chance of having accumulating snow. Monday morning Hilton woke up to two inches and Sodus in Wayne County saw four inches of fresh snow. The News 10NBC First Alert meteorologists expect a similar scenario for Monday night as folks living along the Route 104 corridor could see another inch or two, especially into Wayne County.

It will be plenty cold enough with the temperature falling into the upper 20s.

Tuesday brings more flurries and snow showers for the morning. Otherwise, partial sunshine is expected with the high temperature in the low to middle 30s. We are also tracking a storm that will pass to the north of Western New York later Wednesday and Thursday. This will produce an area-wide light snowfall for later Wednesday with more lake snow showers into Thursday as it will turn sharply colder.

Gusty winds will be developing with accumulating snow likely. The temperature on Wednesday will be in the middle 30s but dropping into the 20s on Thursday.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert Weather for updates on the forecast.