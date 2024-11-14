First Alert Weather: Some clouds, but quiet end to the work week

An area of low pressure passing by to our south Thursday night will continue to bring a few fairly light showers to the region, especially south and west of Rochester. Then high pressure to our northeast builds back in, putting an end to any showers, and giving us some partial clearing on Friday. With the high to our east, that is also where we’ll see the most sun, while more clouds will hang on west of Rochester.

The weekend looks pretty good, with a mix of clouds and sunshine on Saturday, and a mostly cloudy sky, but dry weather on Sunday. Both days will feature seasonable temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. This also means weather shouldn’t be a factor for the Bills game against the Chiefs in Orchard Park on Sunday afternoon.

Next week starts off fairly quiet with a few showers possible on Monday, and dry weather Tuesday. But, an upper level low will become cutoff, and get “stuck” over the Great Lakes by mid to late week. This will keep us unsettled with scattered rain showers and some periods of rain. The location of the low will determine whether we see air that is cold enough to support any snow (over the eastern Great Lakes), or just plain old rain (the low being over the western Great Lakes). At this point, we don’t have any big winter in the forecast, but there are more signs pointing to a weather pattern that would eventually become more conducive to it. We’ll of course keep you posted.