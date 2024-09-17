First Alert Weather: Some clouds on Tuesday but warmth continues

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A few clouds are around on Tuesday but still some nice weather with temperatures well into the 70s.

Expect partly cloudy skies for the full moon on Tuesday night but hopefully clear enough to get a view. A partial eclipse on Tuesday will peak at 10:44 p.m.

More fair weather is in store for the next couple of days with showers looking to miss us to the east and south. Dry and warm weather is on the way for Friday into the weekend with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s into early next week.

We may see some rain in a week or so. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the cloud cover for Tuesday night to see the moon.