First Alert Weather: Some fine conditions for Father’s Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Last week, we had four out of seven days with measurable rainfall. This upcoming week, it will likely be just the opposite with dry weather expected through Friday.

Although we are seeing a bit of residual haze on Saturday from the wildfire smoke, overall, the weather should cooperate for Father’s Day.

On Saturday night, look for fair or hazy skies. The winds will diminish this evening with the low near 55 degrees. Dad will need the sunglasses for Father’s Day with hazy sunshine and a high temperature again in the middle 70s.

Juneteenth is Monday and we will find more sunshine with the mercury rising into the upper 70s. The sunshine will continue on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. It will turn progressively warmer with the temperature slowly rising into the 80s.

That is good timing since the official start of summer (summer solstice) arrives Wednesday at 10:58 AM. Stay tuned to New 10NBC First Alert weather for any updates on the forecast.