First Alert Weather: Some flakes, and plenty of cold rain today

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The sun is up, and it will give us a very brief golden glow before it gets tucked away behind the clouds for the rest of the day. Precipitation due to a warm front will enter the area around noon, but despite the name of its source it will start as snowflakes for many; mainly the higher elevations. No accumulation is expected however, and soon enough all precipitation will turn over into rain. About a third of an inch is expected for most — not enough to cause any flooding concerns, so we remain Green on the Threat Tracker. Another piece of good news is that winds won’t be too bad.

The low pressure system causing this unsettled weather will spawn a second low pressure system right behind it, continuing the rainy trend into Friday and POSSIBLY Saturday. Friday will feature light showers, and Saturday the low pressure system will be off the Mid Atlantic coast, which means we will be on the northwest edge of the precipitation — and may miss it altogether. If we do see rain, it will be in the morning only. Sunday is looking much better with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 50s, then Monday even better with temps in the low 60s and a few more clouds.

Showers return Tuesday, then we dip back into the 40s once again going into the second half of the week.

Stay tuned to News10 NBC for all your First Alert Weather updates.