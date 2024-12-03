First Alert Weather: Some flakes on Tuesday morning; Yellow Alert on Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Be prepared for a little snow on Tuesday morning with some lake flakes bringing a coating to an inch near and north of the Thruway.

A few slick spots are possible. Snow will clear after 8-9 a.m. with fair weather in the afternoon into Tuesday night. On Wednesday, clouds will increase with some snow showers later in the day.

A Yellow Alert is now in place for Thursday as a strong cold front will move through with some snow and wind. Strong gusts of 40-50 mph will bring biting cold wind chill readings and blowing snow with tricky travel on Thursday.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on snowfall and wind issues for later in the week.