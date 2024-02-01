First Alert Weather: Some flurries on Friday, then sunshine returns Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A cold front slowly sagging through Thursday night will change our drizzle over to some flurries and wet snow showers overnight and into Friday morning.

Any accumulation will be minimal, with nothing more than a coating for the majority of the area. While the flakes may end Friday, the clouds will stick around through the day. High pressure will settle in behind the cold front, finally bringing us a return to sunshine. This will happen slowly on Saturday, with clouds to start the day eroding, and giving way to a mostly sunny afternoon. This sun will stick around into Sunday, with highs holding in the 30s.

In fact, this quiet and much brighter weather pattern will persist into the majority of next week! We’ll see dry weather and some sunshine every day through Thursday, before our next system moves in for Friday and weekend, bringing us some rain showers.

Temperatures will be seasonably cool in the mid 30s this weekend and into early next week, before a warming trend pushes us into the 40s by midweek, and possibly near 50 by Thursday or Friday. So for now, winter is on hold.