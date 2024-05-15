First Alert Weather: Some fog on Wednesday morning, then light showers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The patchy fog near Rochester will bring some reduced visibilities on Wednesday morning.

Fog will clear mid-morning but skies will remain cloudy through the day. Most of the time it will be dry but plan on a few showers during Wednesday afternoon. There won’t be downpours in the forecast like the last couple of days.

Most of the showers will be east and south of Rochester into the Finger Lakes. Expect cloudy skies on Wednesday night with a little fog into Thursday morning. Plan on clearing skies Thursday with a nice afternoon in the forecast and warmer on Friday.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the chance for showers later Friday into the weekend.