First Alert Weather: Some light snow for everybody on Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Our local lake effect snow will transition to more of an area-wide snowfall on Thursday, as a fast-moving clipper passes through the region. After some partial clearing Wednesday night, snow showers will quickly develop through the morning and continue into the afternoon. The snow will come in waves, so it won’t be snowing all day. Expect about a coating to an inch or two of accumulation by the time the snow tapers by evening. Temperatures will remain on the chilly side for one more day before we get a bit of a break on Friday. We should see some sunshine making a return Friday afternoon, and temperatures actually rise above freezing. So, we’ll slowly melt a little of the ice that may have been collecting on your driveways and sidewalks.

Saturday’s temperatures remain above freezing, but we’ll see another system sliding through, bringing us a round of wet snow showers mixed with some rain showers during the afternoon. Sunday’s temperatures will be turning much colder, falling through the teens. The Bills vs. Ravens game in Orchard Park will be a cold one but should be uneventful otherwise.

Bitterly cold air and dangerous wind chills will move in starting on Monday and lasting through Wednesday of next week. Daytime highs will hover in the upper single digits and lower teens Monday – Wednesday, with overnight lows near or below zero. Add in a bit of wind, the wind chills may dip as low as -20° at times. The caliber of cold moving in next week may be dangerous if you need to be outdoors for any amount of time, and could perhaps cause some school delays or cancellations. A Yellow Alert may be issued if data continues to point us in this direction. We’ll keep you posted over the next few days.