First Alert Weather: Some rain for Friday and looking toward Thanksgiving travel conditions

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Grab that umbrella as you head out Friday morning. Rain will be on the increase later in the morning into the afternoon.

Plan on windswept showers into your Friday night. Colder and drier weather moves in overnight into the start of the weekend. Saturday may start cloudy then some sunshine will develop with a cold breeze.

There will be chilly weather on Sunday with a few lake effect rain and snow showers but no big impacts. Next week will start quiet on Monday but keep an eye on that storm for Tuesday into Wednesday.

Precipitation will arrive later in the day on Tuesday and last into Wednesday morning. Most of this will be rain but we may get a little mix at the start and then it will try and change over to a little snow as it ends.

Plan on possible airport delays through the east coast and Great Lakes due to that storm. As colder air moves in during the day Wednesday and into Thanksgiving some lake snow is likely to develop.

The potential is there for some locally heavy snows south of Buffalo and into the Tug Hill. For car travel on Thanksgiving Day at this time does not appear to be a major issue in Rochester but if you have plans towards Buffalo or north into Watertown this could be an issue. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the rain today and the storm threat next week.