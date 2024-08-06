First Alert Weather: Some rain on Tuesday with sunshine returning on Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Expect cloudy and cooler weather on Tuesday with some rain on the increase later into the morning into part of the afternoon.

Grab that umbrella as we may see a few hours of steady, light rain around and after the lunch hour. Rain will taper late in the day and clear out on Tuesday night for some sunshine and beautiful conditions on Wednesday.

Rainfall on Tuesday will average around a quarter of an inch so nothing heavy. The thunder threat is very low so no severe weather in the forecast today. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing of the rain and also a look ahead to the remnants of Debby and the impacts on our weekend weather.