First Alert Weather: Some showers on Thursday and warmth this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Expect a lot of clouds for Thursday with a few light showers from time to time. A much cooler day is in store with temperatures in the low 70s.

Skies will clear on Thursday night with sunshine on the way on Friday as summer warmth returns into the weekend. Overall, we are looking at some fine weather this weekend with mainly dry conditions and temperatures well into the 80s to near 90 degrees.

We’re tracking an isolated afternoon shower on Saturday in the Finger Lakes. Expect a better chance for a few thunderstorms later on Sunday into early next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the timing of any storms towards the end of the weekend.