First Alert Weather: Some showers return to end the work week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Temperatures on Thursday soared into the upper 70s and even mid 80s in some spots. As expected, the exception to the summer-like warmth was close to the Lake Ontario shoreline, where a lake breeze kept those communities quite a bit cooler. We’ll see one more milder (but not as warm) day on Friday ahead of our next cold front. Clouds will be more prevalent, and we’ll see some occasional to scattered showers, along with a few rumbles of thunder into the afternoon. The most widespread rain will hold off until late Friday/overnight.

Most of this rain will actually pull away by first thing Saturday morning, but well be left with much cooler air, a lot of clouds, and still some passing showers from time to time. It’ll also be turning windy, with some gusts near 30 mph during the afternoon. The second half of the weekend should shape up nicely, with the sky becoming mostly sunny and Sunday, and just a few degrees cooler than average, putting us in the upper 50s.

We’ll warm things up again into Monday and Tuesday, with highs back into the 60s and 70s, possibly pushing 80 again on Tuesday. But that warmth will be short-lived, as our next cold front arrives late Tuesday with scattered showers and some storms.