First Alert Weather: Some showers through Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tuesday will have mostly cloudy and cool weather with pop-up showers developing around midday into the afternoon.

Like Monday, showers that pop up may produce a downpour with some small hail/graupel. The best chance for showers will near Rt. 104 and into the Finger Lakes region.

A round of light rain and snow in the hills will arrive overnight into the early morning hours on Wednesday but no accumulations are expected. Partly cloudy skies tomorrow with more isolated showers in the afternoon.

We get a brief break on Thursday with sunshine and nice weather before showers return Friday into the weekend. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing of rain.

______________

Download the WHEC First Alert Weather app to stay up to date while on the go.

Watch the latest full forecast online.