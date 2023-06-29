First Alert Weather: Some smoke lingers, heat and humidity go up Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The wildfire smoke still affects our air quality conditions Thursday night and into Friday.

Air quality conditions will remain unhealthy for sensitive groups to unhealthy range during this time. We should see some improvements going into the weekend. Thursday will continue to be dry and comfortable with temperatures around 60 degrees. Rain chances and humidity go up Friday with a chance of stray shower in the morning and an isolated storm around dinner time.

Temperatures will be in the mid-80s on Friday. Looking at the 4th of July weekend, humid air continues to stick around. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s, but there is a higher chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially on Saturday. However, it will not be a washout either day.

More unsettled weather and tropical air continues into next week. There are chances for showers on Monday and Tuesday. However, no severe weather is expected. Those with 4th of July plans should expect to plan around some wet weather. Temperatures will continue to be in the mid-80s with humid air.