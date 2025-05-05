First Alert Weather: Some sun and a few storms Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An upper level low remains “stuck” over the lower Great Lakes and Ohio Valley much of this week, keeping our weather unsettled, but far from a washout any day. Any thunder will fade, and we’ll be left with a few showers Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Outside of a stray shower early Tuesday, we should start the day mainly dry with some sun. As the air heats up, we’ll see a better chance for a few afternoon thunderstorms. Any severe threat remains low for us, so we’ll remain Green on the First Alert Threat Tracker. Temperatures on Tuesday will remain mild, with most spots away from Lake Ontario in the upper 60s to near 70.

The upper level low will slowly meander overhead, and eventually east of us by Wednesday and Thursday, pulling down some slightly cooler air, so our temperatures will turn a little cooler for the second half of the week. That being said, we’ll tend to dry things out a bit more, with lower rain chances by Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. If you plan on heading out to the opening day of the Lilac Festival on Friday, grab a light jacket, but at this point, the best chance of showers looks to remain in the Finger Lakes. But we’ll monitor the Lilac Festival forecast.

The low should finally kick out of here just in time for Mother’s Day weekend. That will leave us with dry weather and warming air, as temperatures climb back into the 60s. Speaking of warm, it looks like we’ll see a return to at least the 70s through much of next week.