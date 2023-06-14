First Alert Weather: Some sun Thursday before more rain Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Our unsettled weather continued Wednesday, with another round of fairly steady rain for the majority of our area, but we’ll dry out on Thursday.

In fact, showers will end late Wednesday evening, with some clearing overnight. That means we’ll start Thursday off with a good deal of sun, and warm quickly through the 60s into the 70s. While the daylight hours on Thursday should be dry, we’ll be tracking our next wave of low pressure that will move through on Friday. This means another round of scattered showers, possibly some thunder through the day Friday.

Timing is everything, and we should be looking at nice weather returning this weekend. Saturday may start off with some clouds and perhaps a shower east of Rochester, but we’ll clear things out, leading to a mostly sunny sky and temperatures back into the 70s. The one thing we’ll need to keep tabs on is the potential for some wildfire smoke to work back into our area, especially on Saturday. We’ll keep you posted.

Father’s Day looks nice on Sunday, with highs into the mid to upper 70s, dry weather and some sunshine. We’ll start to see another blocking pattern setting up next week. This time, we should be on the warmer side of the block, with temperatures at or slightly warmer than average, which puts us into the 70s and lower 80s. The biggest question surrounds the placement of a stalled area of low pressure to our south. If it drifts north far enough, we may see some showers sprouting up at times next week, but overall it’ll be a much more settled pattern.