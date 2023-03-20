First Alert Weather: Spring arrives Monday with mild conditions through mid-week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Expect bright sunshine on Monday with temperatures into the mid-40s but still a little chill in the air thanks to a gusty breeze.

The Vernal Equinox is at 5:24 p.m. on Monday, making the start of spring. The weather looks good for Tuesday with temperatures near 50 and a little less windy. Temperatures should climb well into the 50s on Wednesday as clouds increase across the region but most of the day will be dry.

Showers will increase late Wednesday night into Thursday. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the rain to end the week and some colder weather for the weekend.

