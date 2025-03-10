First Alert Weather: Spring Fever and a total lunar eclipse ahead this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Nice looking Monday ahead with sunshine and temps warming into the 50s. Tuesday will bring a mild start but temps will drop later in the day and some cold will return on Wednesday with highs near 40. Milder weather moves back in later this week with Friday and Saturday making a run well into the 60s. Keep an eye out for overnight Thursday for a total lunar eclipse. Full moon will get blocked by the earth’s shadow starting at 1:09AM. Totality will be at 2:58AM and the eclipse ends at 4:47AM. At this time the skies should be clearing so for now we have some hope it will be visible. Stay tuned for updates. Looking further ahead to the weekend we have the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Rochester on Saturday and it definitely looks warm this year in the 60s. One thing to watch will be timing for showers later in the day so stay tuned to News10NBC for updates.