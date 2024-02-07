First Alert Weather: Spring fever to end the work week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Our stretch of dry weather continues on Thursday, but the big weather story will turn to the temperatures.

Highs will climb into the mid 50s on Thursday, then upper 50s on Friday. While neither of those are record highs, we may be coming close on Friday. We will tend to see more clouds than sun both days, with a few showers around on Friday, but we’ll certainly have more of an April feel than a February feel. We’ll start to see and feel some changes over the weekend.

Saturday will see a slow moving cold front moving through the area. While temperatures may start well into the 50s, we’ll fall though the 40s during the afternoon with off and on rain showers. Sunday should be mainly dry but noticeably cooler, with highs near 40.

We’re tracking the return of some winter weather next week. High temperatures will fall back into the 30s and 20s, with off and on snow showers and some lake snow. We’re also monitoring the chance for some area-wide snow on Monday and Tuesday.

This is a change from our forecast the last few days, but model guidance is trending more northerly with a potential storm. So stay tuned! We’ll keep you posted with updates.