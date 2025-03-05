First Alert Weather: Spring-like weather replaced by a cold wind & snow

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – For the second day in a row, temperatures surged into the upper 50s and lower 60s across the Rochester and Finger Lakes regions on Wednesday, but that will be changing on Thursday. Another batch of showers and even some rumbles of thunder moving through Wednesday night will be replaced by some wet snow showers by early Thursday, as we’ll wake up to temperatures back in the 30s. A chilly wind will blow on Thursday, with some gusts pushing 40mph. It’ll be cold enough for a minor lake response, so lake effect snow showers will be around Thursday, especially after noon. Most of the area will see less than 1″ of accumulation. Some of these snow showers will linger into Friday, with temperatures once again holding in the 30s with a busy wind.

The weekend will keep a wintry look and feel, with some flurries and snow showers around, and temperatures in the lower 30s on Saturday, and upper 30s to near 40 on Sunday. Then, we’ll be looking at another warm up next week ahead of our next stronger storm system. This means 40s on Monday, then 50s and possibly 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll see some rain showers returning on Thursday, and temperatures falling back through the 40s and into the 30s to end next week.