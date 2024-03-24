First Alert Weather: Spring returns this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. We are waking up to a cold start this Sunday as temperatures are starting in the 20s and teens.

The cold weather will linger into Sunday afternoon as highs only reach the mid and low 30s. Although it will be cold on Sunday, we are expecting to see plenty of sunshine as high pressure controls our weather. Skies will remain clear into Sunday night as well and this is important because tonight from about 10 p.m. until 2 a.m., we will have the chance to see the Northern Lights. It will be a bit tough as the moon will be full Sunday night, but if you are away from city lights you might be able to view them!

Skies will stay clear for Monday as well as we see another day under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will start near the 20-degree mark on Monday but make their way to the 50-degree mark in the afternoon. The mild weather will stick around for Tuesday too as highs reach near 60 degrees. This will come with building cloud cover through the day and the chance for a late day shower, but most of the day Tuesday will be dry.

A cold front passes by early Wednesday with rain showers in the forecast, but this front won’t cool us down too much as highs after Wednesday remain in the 40s.