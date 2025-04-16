First Alert Weather: Spring swings from wind and snow showers to near 70 Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Wednesday brings a brief return to winter with snow showers likely during the morning. A good coating on grassy surfaces but no big travel impacts as roads will be just wet. Flurries during the afternoon with gusty winds over 30mph and temperatures today almost 20 degrees below normal. Clearing skies and frosty cold tonight.

Sunshine returns on Thursday with much more pleasant weather in the low 50s. Tracking a warm front for Friday with a few showers and readings soaring into the 60s to near 70 degrees. Heading into the weekend some showers likely Saturday and staying mild. Easter should dry out and turn much cooler in the 40s and low 50s. We do need to keep an eye on that Sunday forecast as some models show showers sticking around, but for now will stay optimistic and a mainly dry forecast. Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on the warming trend and rain chances into the weekend.