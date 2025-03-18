First Alert Weather: Spring warmth on the way for a couple days

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After a cold Tuesday morning, bright sunshine will help to warm things up nicely with a breeze out of the south.

Temperatures on Tuesday afternoon will reach the low 60s. Even warmer weather is on the way for Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and temps into the low 70s. Enjoy this spring fling as a cold front will usher in more seasonable weather Friday into the weekend and next week.

Thursday will start very mild in the 50s to near 60 degrees. Showers will be on the increase through midday and early afternoon. Rumble of thunder and a gust of wind is possible but for now it does not appear to pack the punch we saw from the storms on Sunday. Will need to monitor as this will be another large storm system that will cross the entire country.

Behind the front colder weather returns Friday with temps in the 30s. The weekend looks fair and cool in the 40s with near average temps in the forecast through the next 10 days. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing of rain Thursday and any thunder threat that may develop.