First Alert Weather: Spring will disappear again – for a few days

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After enjoying one day of warmer temperatures and mainly dry weather, a strong cold front will move across the area for this Monday night. This sets the stage for a sharp downturn in the temperature, along with gusty winds, to arrive over the next 48 hours.

On Monday night, a few scattered showers are possible south of Rochester; Otherwise, it will be mainly dry. The temperature will be in the middle 40s. On Tuesday, the temperature will be near 50 degrees in the morning but will fall through the 40s for the rest of the day. It will be windy at times, with gusts near 40 miles per hour. It should be dry in the morning, but then rain showers arrive for the afternoon.

Tuesday night and into Wednesday, a winter-like chill is expected with a continuation of the gusty winds and temperatures only in the 30s and low 40s. In addition, it may be cold enough for wet snow showers with coating possible on grassy surfaces by Wednesday morning.

Stay tuned to News10NBC First Alert Weather for updates on the forecast.