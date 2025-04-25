First Alert Weather: Starting the weekend off with a cooler wind & some showers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We’re saying to long to the milder air, at least to kick off the weekend. A cold front passing through will take most of the rain showers with it first thing Saturday morning, but we’ll still see some occasional passing showers through the day. The cooler wind will be more noticeable, with temperatures falling through the 50s and the wind picking up. Some gusts will push 35 mph later in the day on Saturday, which won’t cause any issues or outages, but it will be an annoyance if you’re outside. Clouds will also win out on Sunday.

Our weather gets nicer on Sunday as high pressure builds in. There may be a lingering shower and clouds, especially east of Rochester in the morning, but we’ll quickly see the sun and blue sky making a return. The cool wind will stick around, but at least the sun will make it feel better, and temperatures will climb to near 60 degrees.

We’ll continue our warming trend into next week, with highs rebounding back into the mid 60s under a mostly sunny sky on Monday, then upper 70s on Tuesday. Tuesday’s warmth won’t last, though, as a strong cold front will move through by the evening. This will increase our chances for some storms later on Tuesday, followed by much cooler air with a clearing sky on Wednesday. At this point, we’re remaining Green on the Threat Tracker, but we’ll monitor Tuesday’s storm threat, and pass along any changes if the intensity of the storms grows.